A fatality has been recorded in Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State following a fierce clash between gold miners in the Garin Katta community area of the state.

Following the report of the clash, the Yauri Local Government Council imposed a curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. as the clash between youths in the community grew intense.

According to reports, the violence erupted after a misunderstanding among the miners, resulting in the loss of lives and destruction of property, with the exact number of casualties undisclosed.

According to eyewitnesses, the conflict began on Saturday when a group of gold miners allegedly attacked and killed an individual. In retaliation, the victim’s relatives launched an attack on the miners the following day.

In response, the gold miners reportedly went on a rampage, vandalising shops and setting motorcycles on fire indiscriminately.

Announcing the curfew, the Chairman of Yauri Local Government Area, Abubakar Shuaibu, said he had notified the Police Area Commander and the Department of State Services before the situation escalated.

Police Authorities have recovered the body of the deceased and buried him according to Islamic rites, with investigations open to determine those responsible for the killing.

The chairman added that he sought military support to restore order in Yauri to avoid innocent people getting entangled in the already escalated situation.

