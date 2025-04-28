The occasion of the grand finale of the maiden edition of FCT FA Women’s Inter-Area Councils Football Tournament on Sunday provided another opportunity for President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, to underscore his administration’s commitment to developing the game from the grassroots.

“I am fulfilled being part of this success. Championships like this are the real platforms for talent discovery, and I must commend the organizers for their vision and execution,” Gusau said. “I made a vow to be here and I am proud to identify with initiatives like this. It aligns perfectly with my agenda of promoting grassroots development since coming into office and taking the sport to every corner of the country. I am truly proud of the investment and dedication shown by Pat Ajuma Ayegba, and I fully support initiatives of this nature.”

AMAC Area Council were crowned champions after a solitary strike by Ruth Torsue handed them victory at the expense of Gwagwalada Area Council in the finale staged at the NFF-FIFA Goal Project, MKO Abiola National Stadium. In the third-place playoff, Kwali edged Kuje 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time to secure the bronze medals.

Champions AMAC were presented with a cash prize of ₦250,000, while runners-up Gwagwalada and third-placed Kwali received ₦150,000 and ₦100,000 respectively.

A major highlight of the day was the conferment of a Meritorious Award on the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and First Vice President of WAFU Zone B, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, in recognition of his outstanding leadership and contributions to football development in Nigeria and beyond.

Tournament initiator and sponsor, Pat Ajuma Ayegba, who is also Chairman of the FCT FA Women’s Football Committee, expressed immense satisfaction with the success of the competition. “This is a dream come true. I congratulate all the participating teams, especially the champions AMAC, for their outstanding performance. I sincerely thank the NFF President for the honour of his presence and the fond memories offered to these young, ambitious female footballers. I also deeply appreciate the support of the Minister of Women’s Affairs and the humongous backing of the FCT FA leadership.”

The Minister of Women’s Affairs, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, represented by her Special Assistant, Alkali Suleiman, commended the organizers for their transformative vision. “This initiative is highly commendable, creating a platform that takes young girls off the streets and engages them positively through sports. On behalf of the Honourable Minister, I pledge our Ministry’s continued support to sustain and grow this laudable project as it aligns with our agenda.”