A senior member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Umar Moriki, has been shot dead by armed men in the Gidan Dawa area of Tsafe Local Government Area. Moriki was attacked on Saturday, November 15, while travelling back to Kaduna after attending a high-level APC meeting and rece...

A senior member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Umar Moriki, has been shot dead by armed men in the Gidan Dawa area of Tsafe Local Government Area.

Moriki was attacked on Saturday, November 15, while travelling back to Kaduna after attending a high-level APC meeting and reception in Gusau.

The event was organised by the Zamfara State chapter of the ruling party in honour of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, who was in the state on an official visit.

Sources said the APC chieftain was part of the delegation of party stakeholders who participated in the gathering before embarking on the ill-fated journey.

Moriki was buried the same day in accordance with Islamic rites.

In a statement confirming the incident, APC spokesperson in Zamfara, Yusuf Gusau, described the late politician as a committed party leader who held several strategic positions during his lifetime.

His past roles included vice-chairman of Zurmi Local Government Area, director-general of the state revenue generation board, and special adviser on rural electrification.

Gusau said Moriki died at 62 and is survived by three wives and many children.

He added that Minister Matawalle cancelled all scheduled engagements in his hometown of Maradun to attend the funeral prayer of the deceased.

The statement reads: “It is with a heavy heart that the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC under the Chairmanship of Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani announces the gruesome killing of Hon Umar S/Fada Moriki who was killed in the early hours of today, Saturday (15/11/2025) by unknown gunmen at Fegi village near Gidan Dawa in Tsafe local government area while on his way to Kaduna from Gusau, Zamfara State.

“Late Umar Moriki attended the state’s APC stakeholders meeting as well as the grand reception into the state organised by the party in honour of the visiting Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle who’s in the state to meet with party members, associates, friends and relations.

“The deceased during his lifetime, had held various political positions in the state including Vice Chairman of Zurmi local government area, Director-General of the state Revenue Generation and Special Adviser on Rural Electrification among others.

“He died at the age of 62 years and was survived by three wives and many children.

“As a result of the sad news, the visiting Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has cancelled all his engagements holding in his hometown of Maradun for the day in order to attend the funeral prayer of the party chieftain.

“All the APC leaders, executives, members and supporters have already arrived Gusau to attend the funeral of the fallen leader who contested the Zurmi/Shinkafi House of Representatives constituency of the state in the 2023 elections scheduled for 4:30pm today at the Low-cost Juma’at Mosque, Gusau.

“We pray Almighty Allah to reward his soul with jannatul firdaus and his family the fortitude to bear the loss

“Late Umar S/Fada is a philanthropist who spent his life in assisting the needy and less privileged people.”