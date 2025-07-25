Scores of youths were killed on Thursday night in a brutal attack by gunmen in three communities of Arondizuogu, Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State....

Scores of youths were killed on Thursday night in a brutal attack by gunmen in three communities of Arondizuogu, Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State.

The coordinated assault, which took place between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. in Umualaoma, Ndiakunwanta and Ndiejezie, has left the communities in shock and mourning.

Eyewitnesses said three unidentified gunmen, riding on a motorbike, opened fire indiscriminately on residents gathered in shops and other public spaces. Victims included shop owners, customers, and locals enjoying the night breeze. In Umualaoma, the assailants reportedly targeted a group of youths playing a board game, leaving several dead and many others injured.

While the motive for the attack remains unclear, residents are calling on authorities to restore peace and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Reacting to the incident, the Imo State Police Command attributed the attack to suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“The senseless assault, which claimed the lives of over seven persons and left several others critically injured, was carried out by members of IPOB/ESN,” said police spokesperson Henry Okoye in a statement.

He described the incident as “barbaric, inhumane, and totally unacceptable”, assuring the public that tactical units had been deployed to the area and the situation brought under control.

Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, is said to be personally leading ongoing operations to apprehend the attackers and prevent further violence. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Civil society group, Stand for Humanity Foundation, also condemned the killings. Its founder, Chidiebube Okeoma, described the attack as “provocative and barbaric”, urging government and security agencies to act swiftly to end the violence plaguing Imo State and the wider Southeast.