Four people have been confirmed dead while several houses and properties were razed in Ido-Ayegunle, a community in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State, following a land dispute.

Findings revealed that the incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Thursday when gunmen allegedly invaded the community, forcing residents to flee for safety.

An eyewitness, Ibironke Adebusuyi, alleged that the attackers, numbering about one hundred, came from Esa-Oke and began shooting sporadically, leading to the deaths recorded.

He further claimed that the attackers dumped the bodies of the victims in a well and covered them with large stones and slabs, identifying the victims as indigenes of Ido-Ayegunle.

Adebusuyi denied claims that the violence involved hunters from Esa-Oke and hoodlums from Ido-Ayegunle.

He instead accused the Owamiran of Esa-Oke, Oba Adeyemi Adediran, of masterminding the attack.

Reacting to the allegation, the Owamiran of Esa-Oke, Oba Adeyemi Adediran, denied any involvement, urging the accusers to provide evidence to support their claims.

The Osun State Police Command, through its spokesperson, Abiodun Ojelabi, confirmed the attack but stated that no arrests had been made yet.

He added that some items had been recovered from the scene to aid investigation and assured that those responsible would be brought to justice.