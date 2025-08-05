Gunmen have kidnapped a staff member of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Mr. Omoniyi Eleyinmi....

Gunmen have kidnapped a staff member of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Mr. Omoniyi Eleyinmi.

He was abducted on Monday evening at his residence in Supare-Akoko, along the Akungba-Supare Road in Ondo State.

Eleyinmi, a faculty officer in the Faculty of Education and a member of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), was taken away around 7:00 p.m.

Eyewitnesses say the gunmen stormed the residence, shooting sporadically into the air to scare away residents.

Tragically, Eleyinmi arrived home while the attackers were still present and was immediately seized.

His wife, who was inside the house at the time of the incident, narrowly escaped unhurt.

The matter has since been reported to the police. However, as of the time of filing this report, there has been no official response from the security agencies.

The spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, SP Olayinka Ayanlade, said investigations were ongoing and said the victim will be recused

This latest incident has again raised concerns over the rising cases of insecurity in Ondo State, especially in the Akoko axis.