The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, spoke on the mass defection of party leaders and state governors from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress, saying he deserves commendation, as those who publicly criticised his working in the current administration have now resigned to join the ruling party.

The Minister made the statement on Wednesday at the flag-off of the construction of the main carriageways on the outer southern expressway in Abuja.

Wike said some of the stakeholders in the opposition had previously criticised him for destabilising the PDP and working for the APC, demanding appraisal for “doing a good job” of making their defection possible.

“I have been watching on daily television and social media, people who said I want to destabilise the party, I am working for the APC. All of them are now in the APC. So, which means if it is true, they should commend me for working where they are heading. So, I should be commended for doing a good job for them,” he said.

“Let every state be sincere to their people, and to Nigerians. I was a governor for eight years. I was a governor running around banks to look for money to do projects. Sometimes, every month, the money that comes will not be enough to pay salaries and all other allowances, not to mention doing projects. “Today, by the leadership of somebody, by the decisive leadership of somebody who has made it possible for all the states, and the Federal Capital Territory, not to be running around banks again. Rather, banks are now looking for states to say, ‘Look, don’t throw us away, we are here. ’ “Somebody has made that possible; every state now has money. Not only to pay salaries, not only to carry out government activities, but also to embark on projects. It was not like that before,” Wike said. “So, if, for that reason, so many people are going to support Mr President, I think it is worthwhile. Now, no governor will talk about leaving debts for his successor, unlike what used to happen before. That is the leadership of somebody. Read Also Sen Murray-Bruce Dumps PDP For APC, Backs Tinubu's Reforms

JUST IN: Suswam Media Aide Debunks Defection Rumours “And that’s what this country needs for now. Visionary leadership, purposeful leadership, that will be able to make. Decisions. Decisions that people were running away from taking when they had the opportunity,” Wike Concluded.

TVC previously reported that Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), announcing his defection on Tuesday during a press conference.

Mbah explained that the move was motivated by a desire to better serve the people of Enugu and to align with the APC’s vision for development and progress.

TVC also reported that the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has announced his resignation from the Nigerian major opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party, today. Along with the governor, the speaker of the State House of Assembly, together with the 22 lawmakers, have also resigned from the opposition party.

Governor Diri’s exit from the PDP comes 24 hours after his Enugu State counterpart, Peter Mbah, formally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).