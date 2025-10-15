The Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has announced his resignation from the Nigerian major opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party, today.Along with the governor, the speaker of the State House of Assembly, together with the 22 lawmakers, have also resigned from the opp...

Governor Diri’s exit from the PDP comes 24 hours after his Enugu State counterpart, Peter Mbah, formally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Diri is yet to disclose details of his political future as of the time of filing this report.

