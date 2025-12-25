Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has extended warm felicitations to the Christian community in Kano State and across Nigeria on the celebration of the 2025 Christmas, describing the season as a period of love, sacrifice, unity and peaceful coexistence. This was contained in a statement ...

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has extended warm felicitations to the Christian community in Kano State and across Nigeria on the celebration of the 2025 Christmas, describing the season as a period of love, sacrifice, unity and peaceful coexistence.

This was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa on Thursday.

Governor Yusuf said Christmas offers an important opportunity for reflection on the enduring values of peace, tolerance, compassion and selfless service to humanity, which he noted are essential for harmonious living in a diverse society like Kano State.

He urged Christians in the state to use the festive period to canvass for peace, unity and collective progress, while calling on all residents, regardless of religious or ethnic differences, to continue living together in mutual respect and understanding.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting the rights of all citizens and ensuring an atmosphere where everyone can freely practice his or her faith in peace.

Governor Yusuf also called on religious leaders to sustain the preaching of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, stressing that unity remains the strongest pillar for sustainable development in Kano State.

He wished Christians a joyful Christmas celebration and prayed for a peaceful and prosperous New Year for all residents of the state.

The governor further advised motorists to strictly observe traffic rules throughout the festive period and beyond to ensure safety on the roads.