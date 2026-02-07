Governor Sani Meets Tinubu After Safe Return of Abducted Kaduna Worshippers

Following the safe return of worshippers abducted from Kurmin Wali in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Governor Uba Sani met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Friday to provide a comprehensive security briefing on the development. The governor briefed the...

Following the safe return of worshippers abducted from Kurmin Wali in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Governor Uba Sani met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Friday to provide a comprehensive security briefing on the development.

The governor briefed the President on the successful rescue of all victims kidnapped on January eighteenth, describing the operation as the result of intelligence-driven collaboration between state and federal security agencies.

Governor Sani also commended President Tinubu for his personal involvement throughout the crisis, saying his constant outreach brought reassurance to affected families.

Discussions equally focused on critical infrastructure projects, including the Birnin Gwari road and the rehabilitation of key highways across Kaduna State.

The governor reaffirmed Kaduna’s commitment to continued partnership with the Federal Government to strengthen security, expand connectivity, and drive inclusive development.

TVC News previously reported that authorities have rescued the remaining worshippers abducted during Sunday’s attack on churches in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Arrangements are underway at the Kashim Ibrahim house to receive the freed hostages.

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, had assured Kurmin Wali residents on Tuesday that efforts are ongoing to secure the release of all abducted worshippers.