Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti says his administration is set to upgrade the Umuahia Township Stadium to a modern standard, while reaffirming his long-term commitment to building a world-class Stadium City in the state capital.

The Governor made the disclosure while receiving top officials from the Nigeria Football Federation led by its President, Ibrahim Gusau.

He said the aim is to provide a short-term solution to the state’s current stadium challenges.

The NFF President commended Governor Otti for his strides in sports development and pledged technical support for the stadium upgrade.

Governor Otti emphasised the urgency of the township stadium upgrade.

Highlighting the role of sports in governance, Otti noted, “Football and sports make people happy, and governance is about making people happy.”

He expressed gratitude for the NFF’s support and pledged to sustain the state’s collaboration with the federation.

The Governor also congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the Super Falcons’ recent achievements, announcing plans to host Abia indigenes from the victorious team.

NFF President Alhaji Gusau commended Governor Otti’s efforts in sports development, describing Abia as a “home of football” in Nigeria.