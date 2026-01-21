Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has ordered the immediate closure of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, following a protest by students over the use of the institution as a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp....

The directive, according to government sources, is aimed at ensuring the safety of lives and property within the Polytechnic community.

It was gathered that the protest erupted over a disagreement between students and the school management on the continued use of the institution as a temporary NYSC orientation camp.

The Polytechnic management had earlier announced a three-week break for students, effective Monday, January 19, 2026, to allow for the smooth conduct of the NYSC orientation exercise and to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

However, some students reportedly opposed the decision, arguing that they had just resumed from the Christmas and New Year break.

The situation escalated, leading to tension that necessitated police intervention. Officers were initially deployed to disperse the protesting students at the institution’s main gate.

Unfortunately, the situation worsened when some police officers allegedly fired tear gas canisters into the Polytechnic premises, including student hostels.

The action affected several students and staff members, with the Polytechnic’s Chief Security Officer reportedly sustaining injuries.

In a statement issued by the Acting Registrar of the institution, AbdulHafis Amin, the management explained that the state government had designated Kwara Polytechnic as a temporary NYSC orientation camp due to prevailing security challenges in the state.

According to the statement, previous NYSC camps held at the institution coincided with periods when students were either on break or yet to fully resume.

For the current exercise, however, students were fully in session, prompting the management to grant a temporary break to avert security challenges.

Following the escalation of the protest, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq directed the closure of the Polytechnic as a precautionary measure.

The management has called on students, staff, and stakeholders to remain calm and cooperate with authorities, assuring that efforts are ongoing to resolve the situation peacefully and promptly.