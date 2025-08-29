The governor of Delta State Sheriff Oborevwori is pushing for the revitalisation of the Warri, Koko, Sapele, and Burutu ports. Adedayo Adeyeye, the chairman of the NPA Board, identified inadequate dredging as the main obstacle during an inspection tour. Before visiting the ports, the NPA Board of Di...

The governor of Delta State Sheriff Oborevwori is pushing for the revitalisation of the Warri, Koko, Sapele, and Burutu ports.

Adedayo Adeyeye, the chairman of the NPA Board, identified inadequate dredging as the main obstacle during an inspection tour.

Before visiting the ports, the NPA Board of Directors, under the direction of its chairman, stopped by Government House in Asaba, where Governor Oborevwori reaffirmed his dedication to reviving Delta’s ports and emphasized the financial gains that would result from their best usage.

The team proceeded to Warri to evaluate the port’s condition following the courtesy visit. There, they discussed the issues impacting operations in a comprehensive meeting with port management and important stakeholders.

The inspection continued with a tour of different sections of the port, giving the team firsthand insight into the deteriorating condition of the facilities — critical information for making informed decisions on their rehabilitation.

The Chairman and the Board of Directors also visited the Koko, Sapele, and Burutu ports for further assessment.

They assured that findings from the tour will be presented in Abuja, with a view to putting necessary measures in place to revive these strategic maritime assets as quickly as possible.