Governor Dauda Lawal has assured global investors that Zamfara State is open for investments.

The governor and other panelists participated in the fifth African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network (AfSNET) conference held last Saturday in Algiers, Algeria.

A statement by the spokesperson for the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that the panel includes the governors of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, and Kenneth Makelo Lusaka, of Bungoma County, Kenya, among others.

The high-level panel discussed investment opportunities in Nigeria’s Ogun and Zamfara states and Kenya’s Bungoma County.

In his address to global investors, Governor Lawal emphasized that his administration is committed to transforming Zamfara’s narrative from one of challenges to one of significant opportunities and resilience.

“My administration is dedicated to creating a secure, profitable, and sustainable environment for investment. I am here today as a partner, ready to collaborate with you to unlock our shared prosperity.

“To address the concerns raised, we seek partnerships in key areas to effectively implement our investment initiatives.

“We need financiers, such as Afreximbank, to provide and facilitate tools like credit guarantees, political risk insurance, and currency swap facilities. These instruments are essential for mitigating perceived risks while attracting capital for large-scale infrastructure and mining projects.

“We welcome institutional support for capacity building within our state agencies, particularly in modernizing our land registry, training our investment promotion team on global best practices, preparing projects, and implementing digital systems for transparent and efficient permit processing.”

Governor Lawal further said that beyond Zamfara’s gold deposits, the state is rich in vast, untapped resources, including copper, lithium, tantalite, and granite.