Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said the Federal Government has successfully implemented about 80 per cent of the capital component of the 2024 budget, whose lifespan has been extended to December 2025 by the National Assembly.

Edun disclosed this after a closed-door session with the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation on the performance of the 2024/2025 budget.

“Overall, implementation is at about 80 per cent. As you know, the National Assembly extended the 2024 budget till December, so it is still running,” he told journalists.

He said the review also covered the 2025 budget, which places new emphasis on grassroots projects and critical infrastructure such as roads, irrigation, and facilities that directly impact citizens.

“As is customary, we reviewed budget performance. We are putting our heads together to ensure that projects touching the grassroots — irrigation and other infrastructure projects — are given priority and implemented faithfully,” the minister added.

Edun clarified that the meeting did not discuss any supplementary budget for 2025 or additional spending plans.

Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Abubakar Bichi, said the interaction was necessary amid public concern over the pace of budget implementation.

“We have engaged with the Ministers of Finance and Budget; both acknowledged the concerns and assured us of their commitment to work harder so Nigerians can begin to see visible results,” Bichi said.

He stressed that the National Assembly will continue to exercise its constitutional mandate to monitor budget performance and ensure effective service delivery.

Also speaking, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, commended the cordial working relationship between the Executive and the National Assembly, noting that lawmakers have supported key reforms including the administration’s tax initiatives.

“Our engagement today helped to identify areas where improvements are still required,” Bagudu said.

The lawmakers expressed optimism that Nigerians would begin to see more tangible results from the budget before the end of the year.