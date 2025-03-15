The Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has donated operational vehicles, motorcycles and housing units to the Nigerian Police Force and Army.

This move according to the governor is to boost the morale of security operatives in the state in their fights against insurgency.

It’s been over a decade long insurgency in Borno State.

Villages were sacked, communities burnt to ashes and stripped of all resources.

But things have now changed, as most parts of the state are enjoying relative peace, as a result of intense fighting against remnants of Boko Haram insurgents.

Governor Babagana Zulum has now handed over 100 operational vehicles, 500 motorcycles and 40 housing units to the Nigerian Police and Army.

This initiative is to strengthen the state’s security architecture, enhance security personnel operations and boost their morale.

The Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun appreciated the governor’s gesture and notes that the gesture would significantly enhance their operations.

With this move by the Borno state governor, residents of the state are hopeful that insecurity bedeviling the state would soon be a thing of the past.