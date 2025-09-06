Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has congratulated the Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, on the successful completion of his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London. In a statement issued by the governor’s spokespe...

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has congratulated the Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, on the successful completion of his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa the governor described the Emir as an “icon of excellence” and a role model for present and future generations.

Governor Yusuf said the doctorate degree was a well-deserved recognition of Sanusi’s contributions to scholarship, economic thought, family reform, and advocacy for social justice in Nigeria and beyond.

He praised the Emir for his lifelong dedication to education, reform, and public service, describing him as a moral compass whose work continues to inspire millions.

The governor prayed for continued wisdom, sound health, and long life for the Emir, noting that Kano and Nigeria still benefit from his wealth of knowledge and experience.

Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to education, announcing plans to partner with the University of London to strengthen Northwest University, Kano.

He said the collaboration will focus on research, faculty development, and international academic standards, ensuring the institution competes with leading universities globally.

Governor Yusuf emphasized that his administration will continue to prioritize education as a pillar for Kano’s development and future prosperity.