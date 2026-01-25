Governor Inuwa Yahaya has led a high-powered delegation to Malaysia as part of efforts to deepen educational cooperation, cultural exchange and investment partnerships between Gombe State and the Southeast Asian nation. The visit precedes the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate Degree on the Governo...

Governor Inuwa Yahaya has led a high-powered delegation to Malaysia as part of efforts to deepen educational cooperation, cultural exchange and investment partnerships between Gombe State and the Southeast Asian nation.

The visit precedes the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate Degree on the Governor by Lincoln University College, Malaysia. The institution operates a campus in Kumo, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State, where it provides higher education opportunities and supports human capital development, further positioning the state as a growing hub for learning in the North-East.

As part of activities ahead of the ceremony, Governor Inuwa Yahaya was hosted to a special luncheon by the Nigerian High Commission in Malaysia. He was formally received by the Chargé d’Affaires and Acting High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Malaysia, Ambassador Sani Danlami, who welcomed the Governor and his delegation.

The Governor expressed appreciation for the warm reception and briefed the High Commission on the progress recorded in the establishment and operations of the Lincoln University campus in Gombe State, describing the partnership as strategic in expanding access to quality tertiary education.

A major highlight of the visit was the Governor’s interaction with Gombe State students currently studying in Malaysia. He commended them for their dedication to academic excellence and encouraged them to remain disciplined, focused and committed to their educational and professional goals.

He also urged them to continue serving as good ambassadors of Gombe State and Nigeria. In support of their academic pursuits, the Governor made a cash donation to the students.

The Governor was accompanied on the trip by the Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo, former Nigerian High Commissioner to Malaysia, Ambassador Dr Hajara Ibrahim Salim, the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, Member of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Hon. Nasiru Abdulkarim, former Commissioner for Higher Education, Hon. Batari Maji Dauda, and the Director-General, Research and Documentation, Ahmed Husaini.

The visit is expected to further strengthen institutional collaboration, promote investment opportunities and reinforce Gombe State’s commitment to sustainable development through education and international partnerships.