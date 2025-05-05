The Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing construction of the 8.6km Ogaminana-Obangede-Okaito road in the central senatorial district of the State.

The governor made this known while inspecting ongoing road projects in Okehi and Adavi Local Government Areas of Kogi Central.

He said the working visit was part of his administration’s resolve to assess the progress and quality of work in the region.

Governor Ododo commended the contractor for their dedication to delivering quality infrastructure, noting that the road project would significantly improve transportation and boost economic activities in the region.

Ho Frank of TEC Engineering thanked the Kogi State Government for the fruitful partnership and promised to intensify efforts to ensure thorough execution of the project.