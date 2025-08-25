Jigawa State governor, Umar Namadi, on Monday swore in Alhaji Babandi Saleh as Permanent Commissioner II and Alhaji Ibrahim Adamu Fagam as Permanent Commissioner III of the Jigawa State Civil Service Commission during a ceremony held at the Council Chambers of the Government House, Dutse. Speaking a...

Jigawa State governor, Umar Namadi, on Monday swore in Alhaji Babandi Saleh as Permanent Commissioner II and Alhaji Ibrahim Adamu Fagam as Permanent Commissioner III of the Jigawa State Civil Service Commission during a ceremony held at the Council Chambers of the Government House, Dutse.

Speaking at the event, Governor Namadi reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening the state civil service to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

“As part of our continued efforts to improve service delivery in Jigawa State, today we are swearing in two new permanent members of the Civil Service Commission.”

The governor said that the appointments are part of his administration’s wider reforms aimed at repositioning the civil service, which he described as central to the smooth implementation of government policies and programs.

“The civil service is a key pillar of government operations and service delivery. It is a crucial institution, established by the Constitution, and it plays a central role in implementing government policies and programs. For the first time, we are appointing all permanent members, including the chairman, and I pray that this new team will deliver on its mandate effectively.”

Governor Namadi congratulated the new appointees and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them through diligence and professionalism.

“I congratulate the new members on their appointment. They were carefully selected based on their records, experience, and proven dedication to public service. I urge you to work diligently and uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. We need individuals who are committed to ensuring efficient service delivery for the benefit of our people.”

Governor Namadi expressed optimism that the newly appointed commissioners would work tirelessly to strengthen the civil service and contribute meaningfully to Jigawa State’s overall development.

Responding on behalf of the newly sworn-in commissioners, Alhaji Babandi Saleh expressed appreciation to the governor for the trust placed in them and assured him of their commitment to supporting his reform agenda.

“Your Excellency, on behalf of my colleagues and the members of the Jigawa State Civil Service Commission, we only want to make an assurance and reassure you that Insha Allah, the sky is our limit.”

Alhaji Saleh further pledged full cooperation between the Civil Service Commission and other relevant government institutions to enhance performance.

“With good synergy between the Civil Service Commission and the Office of the Head of Service, we assure you there will be a change, a positive change, and you will achieve whatever you set out to achieve with enough guidance. We assure you we shall not let you down.”

He also reaffirmed the commissioners’ resolve to meet the expectations of the administration, saying, “You have given us the mandate, you saw our CV, and you justify your confidence in us. We also want to assure you that the confidence you have proposed in us, we shall justify it.”