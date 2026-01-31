Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has commended the Nigerian Army for its sustained efforts in tackling insecurity and maintaining peace across the state, describing the military’s contribution as critical to recent security gains. Speaking at the 2026 West Africa Social Activities (WASA) ceremo...

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has commended the Nigerian Army for its sustained efforts in tackling insecurity and maintaining peace across the state, describing the military’s contribution as critical to recent security gains.

Speaking at the 2026 West Africa Social Activities (WASA) ceremony of the Nigerian Army, held at the 26 Armoured Brigade Barracks in Yagaba, Dutse, the governor praised the leadership and personnel of the Brigade for their role in combating kidnapping, cattle rustling, farmer–herder clashes, and other criminal activities.

Governor Namadi noted that the Army’s operations, particularly under Operation Salama, in collaboration with other security agencies, have led to visible improvements in peace and stability across Jigawa State.

He described WASA as a cherished military tradition that strengthens civil–military relations, promotes national unity, and deepens mutual understanding between the armed forces and host communities.

The governor applauded the officers and men of the 26 Armoured Brigade for their professionalism, discipline, resilience, and sacrifice, stressing that their commitment continues to keep Jigawa safe.

“I commend the exemplary leadership, dedication, and resilience of the officers and men of the 26 Armoured Brigade, working with sister security agencies, to keep our state safe and secure,” he said.

Governor Namadi also paid tribute to fallen soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty, describing them as national heroes whose sacrifices would never be forgotten.

He assured the military of the Jigawa State Government’s continued support in strengthening security operations.

He further expressed appreciation to President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for providing the enabling environment and equipment to support military operations nationwide.

Earlier, the Commander of the 26 Armoured Brigade, Brigadier-General T.J. Mackintosh, said WASA is an age-long Nigerian Army tradition dating back to the era of the West African Frontier Force, observed annually at the end of the rainy season.

According to him, the event provides a platform to celebrate Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity, strengthen unity within the ranks, and reinforce cordial civil–military relations.

Brigadier-General Mackintosh disclosed that despite security challenges within the Brigade’s area of responsibility, the unit recorded significant operational successes through sustained engagements throughout the year.

He assured that the Brigade remains committed to consolidating these gains and responding swiftly to emerging threats.

He also thanked Governor Namadi for his consistent support to security initiatives, noting that such cooperation has helped promote lasting peace and stability in Jigawa State.