Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have recorded significant battlefield successes across Nigeria’s North-East, killing a senior Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) commander and disrupting several insurgent operations through intelligence-led offensives.

Military sources confirmed that a top ISWAP leader, identified as Julaibib, was killed during a clash around Kimba in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State on January 30, 2026. His death is said to have thrown ISWAP elements in the Gujba axis of the Timbuktu Triangle into disarray, with several fighters also neutralised during the encounter.

In a separate operation, troops in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force ambushed terrorists between Ngazalgana and Lamusheri communities, killing three insurgents and recovering two AK-47 rifles.

Another ambush at Tsokorok in Gwoza Local Government Area forced insurgents to retreat, leaving one fighter dead and abandoning two motorcycles. The troops recorded no casualties during the operation.

Operations also extended to Adamawa State, where soldiers foiled an attempted armed robbery in Mubi North Local Government Area.

Two suspects were arrested, while weapons and stolen items were recovered and handed over to the police.

Earlier patrols along the Amtasa–Washim axis in Hong Local Government Area resulted in a gun battle with terrorists, the rescue of an abducted woman, and the recovery of firearms and ammunition.

The military said the security situation across the operational theatre remains stable, adding that troops will continue sustained operations against terrorist networks and criminal elements while supporting efforts to restore peace and normal economic activities in the region.