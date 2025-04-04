Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has mourned the death of Peoples Democratic Party chieftain and former gubernatorial candidate of the party in 1999, Yekini Adeojo.

The governor in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Sulaimon Olanrewaju described Yekini Adeojo as one of the last men standing, adding that his death marked the end of a glorious political era.

Governor Makinde expressed his condolences to his family, praying to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the exit of their patriarch.

The governor also commiserated with the PDP family in Oyo State.

He said: “I have just been informed about the passing of our father, Pa Yekini Adeojo.

“I condole with the family of Alhaji Adeojo, the PDP in Oyo State and the good people of the state over the demise of a man most of us grew up to know as an icon and patriot.

“Baba’s death marks the end of a glorious political era, as he was one of the last great men standing in the state as a political, community and religious leader.

“He will be greatly missed by the PDP family, where he has been our leader and icon for over two decades.

“His death will also leave a vacuum in our great state and Nigeria, because Baba gave his best to serving our state and nation.

“It is my prayer that God will grant repose to his soul, grant him Aljanah Firdaus and uphold the family he left behind.”

Yekini Adeojo Adeojo was a founding member of the PDP and served as the party’s Deputy National Chairman (South).

He lost to Lam Adesina of the Alliance for Democracy in the 1999 Gubernatorial election in Oyo state.