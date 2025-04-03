Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris has paid condolence to his Katsina counterpart, Dikko Umar Radda over the death of Hajiya Sarafa’u Umaru, who died at the age of 93.

He urged the deceased’s son and other members of the family to accept God’s will graciously.

He emphasised the joy in having cared for one’s parents well and explained his decision to visit personally rather than send condolences from Makkah, reflecting the special bond between them.

In response, Katsina’s Deputy Governor, Faruk Lawal Jobe, expressed gratitude for Gov. Idris’s visit and highlighted the importance of maintaining the strong ties between Kebbi and Katsina States for mutual benefit.

Among the team who went for the condolence visit include the first lady of kebbi state Zainab Nasir and the wife of the Governor Nafisa Nasir, Accountant General Bello Ibrahim, secretary to the State government Bala Tafida, head of service Malami Shekare, Hajiya Aisha Maikurata, Dr Halima Bande, and many more High dignitaries.