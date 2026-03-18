Adamawa State Government has called on residents to avoid crowded places and remain vigilant during the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations amid security concerns in parts of the country. In a statement issued by the chief of staff to the governor, Dr. Edgar Amos, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri urged citizens to be security…...

Adamawa State Government has called on residents to avoid crowded places and remain vigilant during the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations amid security concerns in parts of the country.

In a statement issued by the chief of staff to the governor, Dr. Edgar Amos, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri urged citizens to be security conscious and take proactive steps to safeguard themselves and their communities.

The governor specifically appealed to traditional rulers and religious leaders to heighten surveillance within their domains and promptly report any suspicious persons, objects, or movements to security agencies.

The directive is part of broader efforts to ensure a peaceful, incident-free festive period across the state, especially as large gatherings typically characterize the celebrations.

The governor further extended felicitations to Muslims, wishing them a peaceful and memorable Eid al-Fitr celebration.