The university was shut down due to security concerns and the tragic loss of lives within the campus community. But after a comprehensive review of the situation, the Governor has approved its immediate reopening.

A statement from the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Usman, says the Governor is satisfied with the new security architecture and improvements in infrastructure aimed at ensuring the safety of students, staff, and the university community.

Academic activities are expected to resume on Monday, August 4th, 2025.

The state government says it remains committed to the safety and welfare of all students and staff and will continue to support uninterrupted academic progress.

The SSG also commended the joint efforts of security agencies, university authorities, and community leaders in resolving the issues that led to the university’s closure.