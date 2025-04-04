Governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved the appointment of the Olowo of Owo, Oba (Dr) Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye II, as the new Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers.

The Governor made the announcement on Thursday during a special meeting of the Council at the Obas’ Secretariat in Akure

While acknowledging the contributions of the outgoing leadership of the Council, the Governor commended the Deji of Akure for his support for his administration.

He commended the outgoing Chairman of the Council of Obas, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Adelusi, Odundun II, for providing transformative leadership for the Council in the last two years.

The Governor reassured the traditional rulers of continued support, promising further initiatives aimed at enhancing their status.

While officially dissolving the 11th Council, Governor Aiyedatiwa approved the formation of the 12th Council and announced its new leadership.

In his acceptance speech, the Olowo of Owo thanked the governor for the appointment, promising to build on the productive relationship between the Council and the government.

Oba Ajibade commended the leadership style of Governor Aiyedatiwa, his model of governance and the many achievements he has recorded since becoming governor.