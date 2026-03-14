The gospel music community is in mourning following the death of renowned singer and evangelist Toun Soetan. Soetan reportedly passed at the age of 73. News of her passing was confirmed on social media by gospel comedian and pastor Woli Agba and fellow musician Peter Olaniyi, who shared heartfelt tributes.…...

The gospel music community is in mourning following the death of renowned singer and evangelist Toun Soetan.

Soetan reportedly passed at the age of 73.

News of her passing was confirmed on social media by gospel comedian and pastor Woli Agba and fellow musician Peter Olaniyi, who shared heartfelt tributes.

Describing her as a “legendary figure who lived a life glorifying Jesus,” Woli Agba wrote, “The message remained the same. The lifestyle remained that which glorifies Jesus. Your transition into Glory to meet The Lord Jesus happened today. Our dear Legendary Mummy Toun Soetan… Mummy, sing with the Angels. Mummy, wow, goodnight. May God be with our beloved daddy and the family.”

Peter Olaniyi also paid tribute, stating, “We just lost another legend this morning, Mummy Toun Soetan. May the Lord be with the family and Daddy Titus Soetan.”

Fans, fellow gospel artistes, and admirers have continued to pour in messages of condolences, celebrating Toun Soetan’s influence as a mentor and source of inspiration in the gospel music ministry.

Beyond her widely cherished song ‘Darling Jesus,’ the late evangelist was also remembered for timeless tracks such as ‘Ke Pe Jesu’ and ‘Cast Your Burdens,’ which continue to resonate in Christian worship gatherings nationwide.