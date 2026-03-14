Former Super Eagles midfielder and 1980 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner, Henry Nwosu, has passed on at the age of 62. Nwosu reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, after spending five days in the intensive care unit. The…...

Former Super Eagles midfielder and 1980 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner, Henry Nwosu, has passed on at the age of 62.

Nwosu reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, after spending five days in the intensive care unit.

The news of his death was disclosed by his longtime friend and former teammate, Segun Odegbami via his Facebook handle, on Saturday, March 14.

He wrote: “Henry Nwosu passes on!

“After 5 days in hospital battling for his life, the one I call ‘Youngest Millionaire’ passed on at 4:00 am this morning at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos where he had been in Intensive Care since Wednesday.

“It is with deep pain in my heart that I have to be the conveyor of the news of the death of Henry Nwosu MON, the youngest of the victorious 1980 AFCON squad.

“May he rest peacefully with our Creator in Heaven.”

Born on June 6, 1963, Nwosu rose to prominence as one of Nigeria’s most gifted midfielders during the 1980s.

He was the youngest player in Nigeria’s squad that won the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil at the age of 18.

Nwosu later represented the country at several major tournaments, including the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games where he scored Nigeria’s only goal in the competition.

He also featured at the 1982, 1984 and 1988 Africa Cup of Nations, helping the national team to silver medals in the 1984 and 1988 editions.

At club level, the midfield maestro made his mark in the Nigerian domestic league, starring for New Nigeria Bank (NNB) and African Continental Bank (ACB).

He also had playing spells outside Nigeria with ASEC Mimosas of Côte d’Ivoire and Racing FC Bafoussam in Cameroon.

Nwosu enjoyed an international career that spanned more than a decade, with his final appearance for the Super Eagles coming in 1991.

His death comes just days after the passing of former national team coach, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, who died on March 10.