The Ghanaian authorities have deported 42 Nigerians from the Ashanti Region following court rulings over alleged offences, including prostitution, fraud and related criminal activities. The deportations were confirmed on Thursday by Frank Amoakohene, Ashanti regional minister, in a post on his offic...

The Ghanaian authorities have deported 42 Nigerians from the Ashanti Region following court rulings over alleged offences, including prostitution, fraud and related criminal activities.

The deportations were confirmed on Thursday by Frank Amoakohene, Ashanti regional minister, in a post on his official X account cited by TVC News on Monday.

Amoakohene disclosed that the affected individuals were removed after judicial processes involving multiple cases.

In addition to the Nigerians, Ghana deported 13 Cameroonians, three Ivorians, three Burkinabe nationals, and seven citizens of Benin, bringing the total number of foreign nationals affected to 68.

Amoakohene wrote, “A total of 42 Nigerians, 13 Cameroonians, 3 Ivorians, 3 Burkinabe nationals, and 7 Benin nationals have been deported from the Ashanti Region to their respective countries following various court rulings involving Q-Net, prostitution, and other criminal activities.

“I commend the Ghana Immigration Service for its professionalism, diligence, and firm commitment to enforcing our immigration laws, while upholding due process and human dignity. Their collaboration with the courts and other security agencies continues to strengthen public safety, protect vulnerable persons, and preserve law and order in the region.”

TVC News previously reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission announced that it has concluded the repatriation of 192 convicted foreign nationals, an operation carried out in collaboration with the Nigerian Immigration Service and the Nigerian Correctional Service.

According to a statement shared on the official X handle of the agency, the deportation exercise began after the anti-graft agency secured several convictions after the prosecution of 759 suspects arrested during a major sting operation conducted by the EFCC on December 10, 2024, at Oyin Jolayemi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.