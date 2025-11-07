The Consul-General of Germany in Lagos, Mr. Daniel Krulls, has announced plans to fast-track visa processing for Nigerians, setting a new maximum turnaround time of three weeks for all visa categories. Speaking during a media briefing to outline his priorities as the new Consul-General, Krulls said ...

The Consul-General of Germany in Lagos, Mr. Daniel Krulls, has announced plans to fast-track visa processing for Nigerians, setting a new maximum turnaround time of three weeks for all visa categories.

Speaking during a media briefing to outline his priorities as the new Consul-General, Krulls said the initiative is part of a broader strategy to strengthen Germany’s economic, cultural, and educational ties with Nigeria.

He revealed that the Lagos Consulate currently handles more than 10,000 visa applications each year but intends to increase its processing capacity through a series of efficiency-driven reforms.

“Our main objective as a consulate is to be a facilitator — helping people from Germany and Nigeria connect,” Krulls stated.

“One of the most important services we provide is the visa process, and we are expanding our office capacity to double the number of visa counters. With new counters and more staff, we aim to shorten processing times to no more than three weeks.”

He added that the consulate plans to collaborate with external service providers to handle specific visa categories and introduce a verification system for academic diplomas to accelerate processing for student applicants.

Krulls noted that the document verification model was successfully piloted in New Delhi, India, and would soon be implemented in Nigeria to improve the turnaround time for study visas.

Beyond the visa reforms, the envoy highlighted Germany’s growing interest in deepening partnerships with Nigeria’s technology and creative sectors. He said German IT companies are exploring opportunities to invest in Nigeria’s expanding tech ecosystem.

Krulls also disclosed that Germany is considering film co-production ventures and other collaborations with Nigeria’s Nollywood industry, recognizing its global reach and cultural influence.

“Language barriers may have limited Germany’s presence in Nigeria’s film sector so far, but there’s significant room for improvement,” Krulls remarked.

He added that Germany is eager to help Nigerian creatives secure royalties from international streaming platforms such as YouTube, Google, and Netflix.