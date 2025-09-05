The Gateway International Airport, Ilisan-Iperu, Ogun State, has recorded another historic milestone as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) granted it Nigeria’s first-ever Aerodrome Operational Permit (AOP). This makes the facility the first airport in the nation to attain this certificat...

The Gateway International Airport, Ilisan-Iperu, Ogun State, has recorded another historic milestone as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) granted it Nigeria’s first-ever Aerodrome Operational Permit (AOP).

This makes the facility the first airport in the nation to attain this certification under the NCAA’s enhanced regulatory framework.

In a further boost to its operational readiness, the Instrument Landing System/Distance Measuring Equipment (ILS/DME) installed on Runway 23 of the airport has been declared “totally satisfactory in all respects” by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA). The clearance, following a successful flight inspection on September 4, 2025, authorizes unrestricted use of the system.

Governor Dapo Abiodun described the approvals as a clear validation of his administration’s vision to position Ogun State as a hub for commerce, investment, and global connectivity.

“This achievement is not just for Ogun State but for Nigeria as a whole. The Gateway International Airport is a symbol of progress and a new benchmark for aviation infrastructure,” the Governor affirmed.

These certifications firmly establish the Gateway International Airport as a game-changer in Nigeria’s aviation sector. With safer and more reliable operations, direct international market access for farmers, expanded job opportunities for youths, and relief from congestion at Lagos airports, the project is set to transform both Ogun State and the nation’s aviation landscape.

He claimed that Ogun State has once again proven its leadership in aviation development, infrastructure excellence, and global competitiveness.