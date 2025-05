Rain caused a slight delay in athletics on Friday morning at the main arena of the MKO Abiola Stadium.

It’s the start of the track and field event at the National Sport Festival Gateway Games 2024 in Abeokuta.

The first day of athletics began with the promise of first medals in walking race.

But the rain had other plans as it came down heavily immediately after the walking race.

This forced officials to suspend the next set of events on the track as they waited for the rain to stop