Turkish champions Galatasaray have left Victor Osimhen out of their squad for the Turkish Cup fixture against Alanyaspor, opting to preserve the Nigerian forward ahead of a decisive run of matches.

The club cited the need for “active rest” as they navigate a demanding stretch of six games in 19 days, a schedule that includes a high-stakes, two-legged UEFA Champions League encounter with Liverpool.

Osimhen’s omission comes on the back of a commanding performance in the Super Lig at the weekend, where he scored and registered an assist in a 3-1 win over the same Alanyaspor side.

Despite his influence, Galatasaray’s technical crew have chosen caution over continuity, signalling that the club’s European ambitions are shaping selection decisions.

In an official statement, the club confirmed that several key players have been rested as part of a broader rotation strategy designed to manage fatigue and reduce injury risk during the congested calendar.

The decision underlines Galatasaray’s multi-front campaign this season. With domestic and continental targets still within reach, squad management has become central to their planning.

By granting Osimhen “active rest,” the Istanbul giants appear determined to keep their leading striker fresh for bigger tests ahead, particularly against Liverpool, where physical sharpness and tactical discipline will be crucial.