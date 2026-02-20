Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has disclosed that he would have preferred compatriot Victor Osimhen to seal a move to Al Hilal FC rather than join Turkish champions Galatasaray. Osimhen attracted interest from several European heavyweights last summer, with Al-Hilal reportedly submitting a...

Osimhen attracted interest from several European heavyweights last summer, with Al-Hilal reportedly submitting a €70 million bid to Napoli for the prolific forward.

The deal, however, did not materialise, and the 27-year-old eventually completed a move to Galatasaray.

Speaking with Winwin, Ighalo admitted he had hoped to see Osimhen in the Saudi Pro League but acknowledged the appeal of the Turkish giants.

“For me, I wished he had gone to Al-Hilal, but Galatasaray is a big club, the biggest in Turkey, and they participate in the Champions League and perform well.

“Perhaps not now, but after the end of his experience with Galatasaray, he can still move to Al-Hilal later.”