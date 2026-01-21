The CAF Technical Study Group (TSG) has unveiled the Team of the Tournament for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025, recognising the standout performances of players in their respective roles on the pitch. Tournament winners Senegal and hosts Morocco dominate the selection, ...

The CAF Technical Study Group (TSG) has unveiled the Team of the Tournament for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025, recognising the standout performances of players in their respective roles on the pitch.

Tournament winners Senegal and hosts Morocco dominate the selection, with four players each named in the Best XI, as chosen by the Confederation of African Football’s TSG.

According to a Wednesday statement obtained on the CAF website, the Team of the Tournament was selected following an in-depth technical analysis conducted by the CAF TSG, which implemented a fully integrated evaluation model throughout the competition.

The statement reads, “This process combined remote and on-site assessments, supported by live data platforms, multi-angle video feeds and dedicated video analysts, ensuring a comprehensive and objective review of performances across the tournament.”

The statement disclosed that Morocco’s presence is led by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who delivered an outstanding campaign, conceding just two goals in seven matches.

Bounou was joined by teammates Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui and Real Madrid’s Brahim Díaz, who finished the tournament as the leading goalscorer.

The two-time AFCON champions, Senegal, weren’t represented by defender Moussa Niakhaté, midfielders Pape Gueye and Idrissa Gueye, and forward Sadio Mané, who was named Player of the Tournament following a series of decisive performances.

Nigeria, which finished third, also feature prominently with three players selected, including defender Calvin Bassey, winger Ademola Lookman and striker Victor Osimhen, all of whom played key roles in the Super Eagles’ strong showing.

TEAM OF THE TOURNAMENT

Goalkeeper

Yassine Bounou (Morocco)

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Moussa Niakhaté (Senegal)

Calvin Bassey (Nigeria)

Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco)

Midfielders

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria)

Pape Gueye (Senegal)

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal)

Forwards

Brahim Díaz (Morocco)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

Sadio Mané (Senegal)