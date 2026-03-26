The United Kingdom (UK) government has announced an increase in the application fees for visas, residency and citizenship processes from April 8, 2026, with the hike affecting Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking to visit, study, work or settle in the country.
The UK government had earlier imposed an ‘emergency brake’ on visas for nationals from four countries following a surge in asylum claims after entering the country through legal routes.
A statement shared on the official website of the UK Home Office, asylum applications by students from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan took a sharp increase by over 470% between 2021 and 2025, making them among the most likely nationalities to claim.
In an unprecedented step, the Home Office said it will end sponsored study visas from all four countries and skilled worker visas for Afghan nationals.
READ MORE: UK Imposes Visa Ban On Four Countries, Cites Widespread Abuse
However, in a new development, a revised fee published on the official website of the UK Home Office and cited by TVC News on Thursday, shows increases across virtually all categories of visa applications made both inside and outside the UK, with affected categories spanning visit visas, student visas, work visas, settlement applications and naturalisation fees.
The increase is expected to take off in less than two weeks, and Nigerians remain one of the largest sources of visa applicants to the UK, with hundreds of thousands migrating to the UK through the student and work visas window.
The short-term visit visa rises from £127 to £135, while the student visa increases from £524 to £558. Nigerians seeking permanent residency will pay £3,226, up from £3,029, and those applying to naturalise as British citizens will pay £1,709, up from £1,605.
While most immigration costs are climbing, the government has introduced a specific reduction for children seeking British citizenship. This registration fee will drop by £214, falling from £1,214 to a new rate of £1,000.
Conversely, charges for the High Potential Individual (£880) and Tier 1 Investor (£2,000) visas will be frozen at their current levels, alongside several other categories that remain unaffected by the latest price hikes.
Here is the full list of UK visa and immigration fees relevant to Nigerians:
VISIT VISAS
Short-term (up to 6 months): Old: £127, New: £135
Long-term (up to 2 years): Old: £475, New: £506
Long-term (up to 5 years): Old: £848, New: £903
Long-term (up to 10 years): Old: £1,059, New: £1,128
Visiting academic (more than 6 months, up to 12 months): Old: £220, New: £234
Private medical treatment (more than 6 months, up to 11 months): Old: £220, New: £234
Direct airside transit visa: Old: £39, New: £41.50
Landside transit visit visa: Old: £70, New: £74.50
STUDENT VISAS
Student (main applicant and dependants): Old: £524, New: £558
Child Student: Old: £524, New: £558
Short-term student (English language, over 6 months up to 11 months): Old: £214, New: £228
WORK VISAS
Skilled Worker – up to 3 years: Old: £769, New: £819
Skilled Worker – over 3 years: Old: £1,519, New: £1,618
Skilled Worker (Immigration Salary List) – up to 3 years: Old: £590, New: £628
Skilled Worker (Immigration Salary List) – over 3 years: Old: £1,160, New: £1,235
Skilled Worker – Health and Care Visa – up to 3 years: Old: £304, New: £324
Skilled Worker – Health and Care Visa – over 3 years: Old: £590, New: £628
Innovator Founder: Old: £1,274, New: £1,357
Start-up: Old: £465, New: £495
Scale-up: Old: £880, New: £937
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High Potential Individual: Old: £880, New: £880 (unchanged)
Graduate Route: Old: £880, New: £937
T2 Minister of Religion: Old: £769, New: £819
International Sportsperson – up to 12 months: Old: £319, New: £340
International Sportsperson – over 12 months: Old: £769, New: £819
Temporary Work (Seasonal Worker, Religious Worker, Charity Worker, Creative Worker, International Agreement, Government Authorised Exchange, Youth Mobility Scheme, India Young Professionals Scheme): Old: £319, New: £340
Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker (up to 3 years): Old: £769, New: £819
Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker (over 3 years): Old: £1,519, New: £1,618
Global Business Mobility – Graduate Trainee: Old: £319, New: £340
Global Business Mobility – Service Supplier: Old: £319, New: £340
Global Business Mobility – UK Expansion Worker: Old: £319, New: £340
Global Business Mobility – Secondment Worker: Old: £319, New: £340
SETTLEMENT AND INDEFINITE LEAVE
Route to Settlement: Old: £1,938, New: £2,064
Route to Settlement – other dependant relative: Old: £3,413, New: £3,635
Route to Settlement – refugee dependent relative: Old: £424, New: £452
Indefinite leave to remain: Old: £3,029, New: £3,226
Visitor Extension (in-country): Old: £1,100, New: £1,172
Leave to remain – Other: Old: £1,321, New: £1,407
TRAVEL DOCUMENTS
Certificate of travel (adult): Old: £300, New: £320
Certificate of travel (child): Old: £151, New: £161
Convention travel document (adult): Old: £94.50, New: £102
Convention travel document (child): Old: £61.50, New: £66.50
NATIONALITY AND CITIZENSHIP
Naturalisation (British citizenship): Old: £1,605, New: £1,709
Registration as a British citizen – adult: Old: £1,446, New: £1,540
Registration as a British citizen – child: Old: £1,214, New: £1,000 (reduced)
Renunciation of nationality: Old: £482, New: £513
Nationality review: Old: £482, New: £513
Status Letter (Nationality): Old: £459, New: £489
Non-acquisition Letter (Nationality): Old: £459, New: £489