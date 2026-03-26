The United Kingdom (UK) government has announced an increase in the application fees for visas, residency and citizenship processes from April 8, 2026, with the hike affecting Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking to visit, study, work or settle in the country. The UK government had earlier imposed an ‘emergency…...

The United Kingdom (UK) government has announced an increase in the application fees for visas, residency and citizenship processes from April 8, 2026, with the hike affecting Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking to visit, study, work or settle in the country.

The UK government had earlier imposed an ‘emergency brake’ on visas for nationals from four countries following a surge in asylum claims after entering the country through legal routes.

A statement shared on the official website of the UK Home Office, asylum applications by students from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan took a sharp increase by over 470% between 2021 and 2025, making them among the most likely nationalities to claim.

In an unprecedented step, the Home Office said it will end sponsored study visas from all four countries and skilled worker visas for Afghan nationals.

However, in a new development, a revised fee published on the official website of the UK Home Office and cited by TVC News on Thursday, shows increases across virtually all categories of visa applications made both inside and outside the UK, with affected categories spanning visit visas, student visas, work visas, settlement applications and naturalisation fees.

The increase is expected to take off in less than two weeks, and Nigerians remain one of the largest sources of visa applicants to the UK, with hundreds of thousands migrating to the UK through the student and work visas window.

The short-term visit visa rises from £127 to £135, while the student visa increases from £524 to £558. Nigerians seeking permanent residency will pay £3,226, up from £3,029, and those applying to naturalise as British citizens will pay £1,709, up from £1,605.

While most immigration costs are climbing, the government has introduced a specific reduction for children seeking British citizenship. This registration fee will drop by £214, falling from £1,214 to a new rate of £1,000.

Conversely, charges for the High Potential Individual (£880) and Tier 1 Investor (£2,000) visas will be frozen at their current levels, alongside several other categories that remain unaffected by the latest price hikes.

Here is the full list of UK visa and immigration fees relevant to Nigerians:

VISIT VISAS

Short-term (up to 6 months): Old: £127, New: £135

Long-term (up to 2 years): Old: £475, New: £506

Long-term (up to 5 years): Old: £848, New: £903

Long-term (up to 10 years): Old: £1,059, New: £1,128

Visiting academic (more than 6 months, up to 12 months): Old: £220, New: £234

Private medical treatment (more than 6 months, up to 11 months): Old: £220, New: £234

Direct airside transit visa: Old: £39, New: £41.50

Landside transit visit visa: Old: £70, New: £74.50

STUDENT VISAS

Student (main applicant and dependants): Old: £524, New: £558

Child Student: Old: £524, New: £558

Short-term student (English language, over 6 months up to 11 months): Old: £214, New: £228

WORK VISAS

Skilled Worker – up to 3 years: Old: £769, New: £819

Skilled Worker – over 3 years: Old: £1,519, New: £1,618

Skilled Worker (Immigration Salary List) – up to 3 years: Old: £590, New: £628

Skilled Worker (Immigration Salary List) – over 3 years: Old: £1,160, New: £1,235

Skilled Worker – Health and Care Visa – up to 3 years: Old: £304, New: £324

Skilled Worker – Health and Care Visa – over 3 years: Old: £590, New: £628

Innovator Founder: Old: £1,274, New: £1,357

Start-up: Old: £465, New: £495

Scale-up: Old: £880, New: £937

High Potential Individual: Old: £880, New: £880 (unchanged)

Graduate Route: Old: £880, New: £937

T2 Minister of Religion: Old: £769, New: £819

International Sportsperson – up to 12 months: Old: £319, New: £340

International Sportsperson – over 12 months: Old: £769, New: £819

Temporary Work (Seasonal Worker, Religious Worker, Charity Worker, Creative Worker, International Agreement, Government Authorised Exchange, Youth Mobility Scheme, India Young Professionals Scheme): Old: £319, New: £340

Representative of an overseas business: Old: £769, New: £819

Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker (up to 3 years): Old: £769, New: £819

Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker (over 3 years): Old: £1,519, New: £1,618

Global Business Mobility – Graduate Trainee: Old: £319, New: £340

Global Business Mobility – Service Supplier: Old: £319, New: £340

Global Business Mobility – UK Expansion Worker: Old: £319, New: £340

Global Business Mobility – Secondment Worker: Old: £319, New: £340

SETTLEMENT AND INDEFINITE LEAVE

Route to Settlement: Old: £1,938, New: £2,064

Route to Settlement – other dependant relative: Old: £3,413, New: £3,635

Route to Settlement – refugee dependent relative: Old: £424, New: £452

Indefinite leave to remain: Old: £3,029, New: £3,226

Visitor Extension (in-country): Old: £1,100, New: £1,172

Leave to remain – Other: Old: £1,321, New: £1,407

TRAVEL DOCUMENTS

Certificate of travel (adult): Old: £300, New: £320

Certificate of travel (child): Old: £151, New: £161

Convention travel document (adult): Old: £94.50, New: £102

Convention travel document (child): Old: £61.50, New: £66.50

NATIONALITY AND CITIZENSHIP

Naturalisation (British citizenship): Old: £1,605, New: £1,709

Registration as a British citizen – adult: Old: £1,446, New: £1,540

Registration as a British citizen – child: Old: £1,214, New: £1,000 (reduced)

Renunciation of nationality: Old: £482, New: £513

Nationality review: Old: £482, New: £513

Status Letter (Nationality): Old: £459, New: £489

Non-acquisition Letter (Nationality): Old: £459, New: £489