Following Imisi’s emergence as the winner of the 10th season of the Big Brother Naija reality show, an intensive 10-week showdown between 29 housemates battling for the grand prize, boosting unlimited drama, fun, controversies, emotions, evictions, and fun to keep viewers glued to their screens.

The final week of the latest edition had 10 contestants jousting for the final prize, with housemates completing different tasks to keep their hope alive and to keep viewers of the reality show entertained.

Unfortunately, one of the finalists, Faith, got disqualified due to an altercation with a fellow housemate, Sultana, during a preparation for one of the house tasks, a skincare task rehearsal.

In this article, TVC compiled the list of the top 10 finalists with their percentage of votes secured.

10 Faith- disqualified

9 Kaybobo – 1.72%

8 Isabella – 3.07%

7 Mensan – 3.54%

6 Jason Jae – 4.24%

5 Kola – 5.48%

4 Sultana – 7.94%

3 Koyin -15.23%

2 Dede – 15.94%

1 Imisi 42.8%