Fans are left in shock as Big Brother Naija housemate Faith got disqualified from the reality show following a heated altercation with fellow contestant Sultana during a skincare task rehearsal.

The announcement was made by Biggie on Thursday evening, hours after the clash left Sultana with a twisted ankle and a hand injury.

The confrontation began when Sultana accused Faith of being authoritative and insisting on leading the group despite the task not falling within his medical expertise.