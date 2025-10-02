Fans are left in shock as Big Brother Naija housemate Faith got disqualified from the reality show following a heated altercation with fellow contestant Sultana during a skincare task rehearsal.
The announcement was made by Biggie on Thursday evening, hours after the clash left Sultana with a twisted ankle and a hand injury.
The confrontation began when Sultana accused Faith of being authoritative and insisting on leading the group despite the task not falling within his medical expertise.
Tension escalated when Faith applied force while dragging a basket containing group materials, an action which caused Sultana to fall.
The argument persisted even after housemate Kaybobo intervened by briefly taking the basket from Faith. This ongoing confrontation led Sultana to declare she was no longer willing to collaborate with him.
The incident sparked outrage among viewers, leading t0 a call for Faith’s disqualification on the grounds of causing physical harm to a fellow housemate.