According to a Thursday statement obtained by TVC, the commission stated that the programmes are part of the new Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards policy, which aims to equip graduates with 21st-century skills and strengthen national competitiveness in science.

The statement reads, “The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved 13 new degree programmes to modernise Nigerian higher education and align it with global standards.

“The programmes—part of the new Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) policy —will commence once universities pass resource verification. The move aims to equip graduates with 21st-century skills and strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness in science, technology, and sustainable development.”

The courses include:

Artificial Intelligence,

Nuclear Engineering,

Nuclear Science,

Geomatics Engineering,

Telecommunication Science,

Community Health Science,

Water, Sanitation & Hygiene (WASH),

Intelligence & Security Studies,

Human Kinetics (Sport Management),

Islamic Economics & Finance,

Parasitology & Entomology,

Cooperative Economics & Management,

and Christian Education.

TVC previously reported that the National Universities Commission has approved the establishment of the University of Innovation, Science and Technology in Imo State, marking a major milestone in the state’s higher education development.

With this approval, Imo State now has a total of eight federal and state-owned universities, contributing to the national count of 70 state universities across Nigeria.