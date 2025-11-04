Nigeria has been ranked as the third most powerful military force in Africa, according to the 2025 Global Firepower (GFP) Military Strength Index, according to Global Firepower’s annual report cited BY TVC News Digital, on Tuesday, November 4. The annual GFP report evaluates 145 countries worldwid...

The annual GFP report evaluates 145 countries worldwide using over 60 factors, including troop strength, equipment, financial resources, logistics, and geographic advantages, to determine overall military capability.

In the latest rankings, Egypt retains its position as Africa’s leading military power, with Algeria in second place. South Africa follows Nigeria in fourth. Experts say Nigeria’s rise reflects significant investments in its armed forces, modernization of equipment, and intensified counter-terrorism operations.

The 2025 Global Firepower Index ranks African nations as follows:

1. Egypt (19)

2. Algeria (26)

3. Nigeria (31)

4. South Africa (40)

5. Ethiopia (52)

6. Angola (56)

7. Morocco (59)

8. Democratic Republic of the Congo (66)

9. Sudan (73)

10. Libya (76)

11. Kenya (83)

12. Chad (84)

13. Mozambique (89)

14. Tunisia (90)

15. Tanzania (92)

16. Cameroon (93)

17. Ivory Coast (102)

18. Mali (104)

19. Zambia (109)

20. Ghana (110)

21. Zimbabwe (111)

22. South Sudan (113)

23. Uganda (114)

24. Namibia (116)

25. Niger (119)

26. Eritrea (120)

27. Republic of the Congo (121)

28. Botswana (122)

29. Mauritania (123)

30. Senegal (125)

31. Burkina Faso (129)

32. Madagascar (130)

33. Gabon (133)

34. Liberia (138)

35. Sierra Leone (140)

36. Somalia (142)

37. Central African Republic (143)

38. Benin (144)

Nigeria’s ascent highlights its growing role as a regional security player, reflecting ongoing efforts to enhance military readiness and respond to emerging security challenges across the continent.