The AFCON 2025 showdown between the West African champions Senegal and the host nation, Morocco was intense from the opening whistle, shaped by high stakes, fierce rivalry, and an electric atmosphere.

Both teams created opportunities during normal time, but disciplined defending and nervous finishing ensured the score remained level after 90 minutes.

Morocco came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock when Brahim Díaz was handed a golden opportunity from the penalty spot.

His miss proved costly, keeping Senegal alive and shifting momentum as the contest wore on.

As fatigue set in and tensions flared, the breakthrough finally arrived in extra time.

Pape Gueye rose to the occasion, showing composure in front of goal to convert the chance that decided the final and stun the partisan home crowd.

Despite the prestige of hosting Africa’s premier football tournament, many nations have struggled to turn home advantage into championship glory.

In this context, “lost” refers to failing to win the title, whether due to elimination at any stage or defeat in the final. Out of 35 completed editions of AFCON through 2025, 20 host nations, or co-hosts, were unable to lift the trophy on home soil, underscoring the challenges and pressure of playing in front of local fans.

Below is the full list of AFCON hosts that never won the tournament despite having home advantage. (Note: Co-hosts are listed together; both are considered to have lost if neither lifted the trophy.)

1. 1957 – Sudan

Winner: Egypt | Host Performance: 3rd place

Sudan managed a respectable finish but couldn’t claim the inaugural title.

2. 1965 – Tunisia

Winner: Ghana | Host Performance: Runners-up

Tunisia reached the final but fell just short of lifting the trophy.

3. 1968 – Ethiopia

Winner: DR Congo | Host Performance: 4th place

Ethiopia reached the semi-finals but finished fourth.

4. 1972 – Cameroon

Winner: PR Congo | Host Performance: 3rd place

Cameroon secured third place but couldn’t convert home advantage into a title.

5. 1974 – Egypt

Winner: Zaire | Host Performance: 3rd place

Egypt fought to a podium finish but missed out on the championship.

6. 1976 – Ethiopia

Winner: Morocco | Host Performance: 4th place

Ethiopia ended fourth, continuing the trend of hosts falling short.

7. 1982 – Libya

Winner: Ghana | Host Performance: Runners-up

Libya made it to the final but couldn’t secure victory.

8. 1984 – Ivory Coast

Winner: Cameroon | Host Performance: Semi-finals

Ivory Coast reached the semis but the trophy remained elusive.

9. 1988 – Morocco

Winner: Cameroon | Host Performance: 4th place

Morocco’s home campaign ended in fourth place.

10. 1992 – Senegal

Winner: Ivory Coast | Host Performance: Quarter-finals

Senegal exited earlier than hoped, bowing out in the quarter-finals.

11. 1998 – Burkina Faso

Winner: Egypt | Host Performance: 4th place

Burkina Faso made it to fourth place but fell short of the title.

12. 2000 – Ghana & Nigeria

Winner: Cameroon | Host Performance: Ghana – Semi-finals; Nigeria – Runners-up

Both hosts performed well, but neither could clinch the trophy.

13. 2002 – Mali

Winner: Cameroon | Host Performance: Quarter-finals

Mali exited at the quarter-final stage.

14. 2008 – Ghana

Winner: Egypt | Host Performance: 3rd place

Ghana secured third place, continuing the host nation curse.

15. 2010 – Angola

Winner: Egypt | Host Performance: Quarter-finals

Angola bowed out in the quarter-finals.

16. 2012 – Equatorial Guinea & Gabon

Winner: Zambia | Host Performance: Quarter-finals

Both hosts failed to advance past the last eight.

17. 2013 – South Africa

Winner: Nigeria | Host Performance: Quarter-finals

South Africa couldn’t break past the quarter-finals.

18. 2015 – Equatorial Guinea

Winner: Ivory Coast | Host Performance: 4th place

Equatorial Guinea made it to fourth place but didn’t win.

19. 2017 – Gabon

Winner: Cameroon | Host Performance: Quarter-finals

Gabon’s campaign ended in the quarter-finals.

20. 2025 – Morocco

Winner: Senegal | Host Performance: Runners-up

Morocco reached the final but fell short against Senegal.

Hosts like Sudan (1970), Nigeria (1980 solo), Egypt (multiple), and Ivory Coast (2023) won their editions and are excluded.