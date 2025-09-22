Ballon d’Or, the most prestigious football award, rewarding players with exceptional performance every season. The award is follow by every football lovers across the world. The Ballon d’Or governing body earlier released the official Ballon d’Or criteria to select the winner for the 2025 ...

Ballon d’Or, the most prestigious football award, rewarding players with exceptional performance every season.

The award is follow by every football lovers across the world.

The Ballon d’Or governing body earlier released the official Ballon d’Or criteria to select the winner for the 2025 award set to take place today.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/confirmed-official-balon-dor-criteria-released/

Ousmane Dembele won the prestigious 2025 men’s award while Lamine Yamal won the 2025 Kopa Trophy as the youngest best player.

Below is the details of the official ranking for positions from 30th to the winner.

The official list includes:

3 0 Michael Olise

2 9 Florian Wirtz

2 8 Virgil van Dijk

2 7 Declan Rice

2 6 Erling Haaland

2 5 Denzel Dumfries

24 Fabian Ruiz

23 Jude Bellingham

2 2 Alexis Mac Allister

2 1 Serhou Guirassy

2 0 Lautaro Martinez

1 9 Joao Neves

1 8 Scott McTominay

1 7 Robert Lewandowski

1 6 Vinicius Junior

15 Viktor Gyökeres

1 4 Désiré Doué

1 3 Harry Kane

1 2 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

11 Pedri Gonzalez

10 NUNO MENDES

9 GIANLUNGI DONNARUMMA

8 COLE PALMER

7 KYLIAN MBAPPE

6 ACHRAFHAKIMI

5 RAPHINHA

4 MOHAMED SALAH

3 VITINHA

2 LAMINEYAMAL

1 OUSMANE DEMBELE