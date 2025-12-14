The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has reported massive progress in its student loan programme, recording 1,219,588 total applicants within 20 months of operation. This was disclosed in a statement shared on X by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Media Centre, @PBATMediaCentre, on Saturday. Th...

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has reported massive progress in its student loan programme, recording 1,219,588 total applicants within 20 months of operation.

This was disclosed in a statement shared on X by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Media Centre, @PBATMediaCentre, on Saturday.

The statement reads, “In just 20 months, the student loan scheme has turned out to be a massive game-changer for Nigerian students.

“As part of the many pre-planned initiatives of President Tinubu, even before he was elected, his administration continues to fulfil all his campaign promises with sustainable and impactful policies.”

With a total number of applications from students hitting 1,219,588, the beneficiary tally stands at a total of 788,947.

NELFUND had also disbursed a total of N140,884 471,374 across 262 tertiary institutions, and also a total of N58,537,760,000 in student upkeep allowance.

TVC previously reported that the Nigerian Education Loan Fund has announced that the student loan scheme has recorded one million applications on its official portal, describing it as a significant stride in the renewed hope agenda since the start of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

According to a Sunday statement signed by the Director, Strategic Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, Nigerian Education Loan Fund, it stated that the milestone comes barely one year after the programme’s launch on 24 May 2024, describing it as proof that the student loan initiative is gaining strong national traction and public trust.