Prof. Mohammed Isa Kida has been appointed the new Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia). Before his appointment, Prof. Kida served as the Dean of the Faculty of Management Science. An accomplished accountant, he received his appointment letter from the Chairman of the FULafia...

Dated October 29, 2025, the letter specifies that Prof. Kida’s tenure will span a single five-year term, starting February 11, 2026. The council expressed confidence that he would utilise “his wealth of experience to advance the growth and development of the university.”

Prof. Kida will succeed Prof. Shehu Abdul Rahman, who is set to leave office in February 2026.