A strike by members of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has resulted in significant fuel scarcity across Akure, the capital of Ondo State....

A strike by members of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has resulted in significant fuel scarcity across Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

The strike primarily targets the Dangote Refinery, with union members alleging that the refinery has established an alternative drivers’ association in an effort to undermine the union, which they deem illegal.

The impact of the strike is being felt acutely in Akure, where long queues have formed at some fuel stations.

Many fuel outlets have restricted access, effectively creating an artificial scarcity of fuel.

Motorists and commuters are expressing their frustration as they contend with the growing inconvenience.