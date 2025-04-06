The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Command, has handed over goods worth N10 million recovered from a fatal road accident to the family of the victim, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and public trust.

The Sector Commander, Dr. Samuel Ibitoye, presented the recovered items—bags of fabrics and other valuables—during a brief ceremony in Akure, describing the gesture as part of the corps’ core values of honesty and accountability.

The crash occurred on March 23, 2025, around 7:00 am, near the Igbara-Oke checkpoint in Ifedore Local Government Area. It involved a commercial bus and a trailer, with the bus driver allegedly speeding before rear-ending the trailer.

No fatalities, but victims sustained serious leg and hand injuries.

The bus was transporting goods from Kano to Ibadan, Oyo State, including high-value fabrics.

FRSC operatives swiftly secured the scene, recovering all items intact.

Dr. Ibitoye, while returning the goods through the victim’s transport union representative, emphasized the FRSC’s zero-tolerance policy against mishandling crash victims’ belongings.

“Whether it’s a pin or millions in goods, we ensure everything is returned to the owner or their family. Integrity is non-negotiable for us,” he stated.

The union leader, who received the items, praised the FRSC’s professionalism, noting that such actions restore confidence in public institutions.

Ibitoye reiterated that speeding and reckless driving remain leading causes of road crashes in Nigeria.

He urged motorists to obey traffic rules, emphasizing that compliance saves lives and property.