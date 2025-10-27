The Federal Road Safety Corps boss, Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed, has condemned the altercation between some agency personnel and a yet-to-be-named driver, captured in a video that is currently trending on social media. According to a statement signed by Olusegun Ogungbemide, the Assistant Corps Ma...

The Federal Road Safety Corps boss, Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed, has condemned the altercation between some agency personnel and a yet-to-be-named driver, captured in a video that is currently trending on social media.

According to a statement signed by Olusegun Ogungbemide, the Assistant Corps Marshal Corps Public Education Officer, Muhammed expressed deep concern over the incident, reassuring the public that the corps does not condone any form of unprofessional conduct.

Muhammed orders an immediate investigation into the matter to uncover the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has been drawn to a viral video circulating on social media showing an altercation between some FRSC officers and a driver along Abudu, Edo State, Nigeria, on Saturday, 25th October, 2025.

“The Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, has expressed deep concern over the incident and has ordered an immediate investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.”

It added, “He emphasised that the Corps does not condone any form of unprofessional conduct or behaviour that undermines the integrity and discipline for which the FRSC is known. He further assured members of the public that appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken against any officer found culpable, in line with the Corps’ operational guidelines and public service rules.

“The Corps Marshal also appealed to the motoring public to remain calm and continue to show cooperation and respect towards FRSC personnel who are committed to ensuring safer roads and protecting lives across the nation.”

“While the FRSC remains steadfast in its mission to promote road safety, maintain order, and uphold the highest standards of professionalism in service delivery, the Corps marshal will also not tolerate any form of assault or violence against its personnel from members of the public in the course of duty,” the statement concluded.