With the release of EA FC 26 player ratings on Friday, players can now start building their competitive teams around the fastest players.

Speed has always been a highly valued attribute for players in the game, often earning them “cult hero” status. This is because raw speed can be more effective than other skills like vision or composure for getting past defenders.

From the French national Kylian Mbappé to the Nigerian National Karim Adeyemi, these players with high-speed players are likely to frustrate opponents and repeatedly score easy goals throughout the year.

According to the ranking sighted on planet football, here are the 10 fastest players on the 2026 EA FC.

1. Kylian Mbappé – 97 Pace

Mbappé is once again the king of pace and the first name on every Ultimate Team squad. If you can afford him, that is. If not, you’ll be asking your mum for points at Christmas.

He’s the complete package: 97 sprint speed, devastating acceleration, and ice-cold finishing even under pressure. Add in his strength and dribbling, and you’re basically done before the game has started.

There’s no real way to stop him. It’s why he’s the face of the game and the most feared card online. Better ask for a backup controller while you’re at it, because he’ll be breaking plenty.

2. Karim Adeyemi – 96 Pace

Adeyemi isn’t the best-rated card in FC 26, but he’s still a handful. A winger with blistering pace, sharp dribbling and enough finishing to cause problems.

He’s a smart pick if you’re building a Bundesliga side. Easy links with Dortmund team-mates and German chemistry make him flexible across different set-ups.

Not elite enough to dominate the game on his own, but dangerous enough to worry about when he’s in the other team.

3. Gabriel Silva – 96 Pace

A 74-rated Brazilian at Santa Clara, he’s not exactly a household name, but he’s built for squad-building challenges.

Low overall, lightning quick, and perfect for chemistry links — you’ll encounter him in the early weeks. Until the market catches on and you’re suddenly forking out 10,000 coins.

You probably won’t use him long-term, but he could sneak into your club at some point.

4. Vinícius Jr – 95 Pace

Vinícius is the complete winger on FC 26. Lightning quick, silky on the ball, and with an end product that makes him one of the toughest to defend.

Add five-star skills to the mix and he’s the sort of player you’ll hate to face every weekend in Ultimate Team.

He’s also Real Madrid and Brazil’s poster boy and one of the coolest people on the planet, but in-game, he’s simply unfair.

5. Moussa Diaby – 95 Pace

Diaby’s real-life move to Al Ittihad means you probably don’t think about him much anymore. Unless you’re grinding Ultimate Team, where he should remain a budget-friendly option.

Blistering pace and good dribbling feet could make him tough to defend, though a strong full-back with pace will bull him out of it.

Forget him in real life if you want — he won’t notice while he’s busy collecting generational wealth.

6. Nuno Mendes – 95 Pace

If Alphonso Davies is the template for a modern full-back, Mendes isn’t far behind. The PSG defender is just as quick, just an inch shorter, and every bit as effective.

His pace makes recovery simple, and he’s got a stronger defensive profile than most speedsters. With set-piece delivery on top, he feels like a cheat code at left-back.

At 23, he’s already a starter for PSG, and in FC 26, he’ll be a starter in your Ultimate Team too.

7. Loïs Openda – 95 Pace

Unlike some of the pure speed merchants on this list, Openda brings the full package. The RB Leipzig striker combines blistering pace with strength, dribbling and a clinical edge in front of goal.

That makes him one of the best forwards to pick up in FC 26. He can stretch a defence, shrug off a centre-back and actually finish the chance when he gets through.

It mirrors his real-life rise in the Bundesliga, where he’s turned into one of Europe’s most dangerous young strikers.

8. Sirlord Conteh – 95 Pace

Arise, Sirlord. The Paderborn forward has one of the best names in football and now one of the highest pace ratings, too.

He’s a classic EA cult hero: not a household name, but he’ll leave defenders for dead with a single tap of sprint.

Career Mode players are going to stumble across him in pre-season and wonder how he’s this quick.

9. Alphonso Davies – 94 Pace

There are few players more fun to use at left-back than Davies. He covers the entire flank by himself, making recovery tackles one moment and bombing forward the next.

His acceleration out of defence feels ridiculous, and he’s just as useful for those desperate last-ditch chases when someone’s clean through.

10. Yankuba Minteh – 94 Pace

Minteh is the sort of player who always feels quicker than his rating suggests. Give him grass to run into, and he’ll burn defenders with ease.

He was a breakout star in EA FC 25 and keeps his spot among the speedsters in FC 26. He’s not very physical at 57, but his 81 dribbling skills complement his pace nicely.