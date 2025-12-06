An Ogun State Chief Magistrate Court in Isabo, Abeokuta, has ordered the remand of four foreign nationals accused of kidnapping, hostage-taking, and unlawful detention of multiple foreign victims. The suspects, Augustine Nketia Boateng, 41; Johnson Apan Julus, 43; Dramane Lenganir, 26; and Simms Rap...

An Ogun State Chief Magistrate Court in Isabo, Abeokuta, has ordered the remand of four foreign nationals accused of kidnapping, hostage-taking, and unlawful detention of multiple foreign victims.

The suspects, Augustine Nketia Boateng, 41; Johnson Apan Julus, 43; Dramane Lenganir, 26; and Simms Raphael, 37 from Ghana, Benin, and Burkina Faso, were arrested at their operational base in Harmony Estate, Pakudi Obada Area, Ogun State.

The operation was conducted by officers of Interpol and the Force Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Annex, Alagbon-Ikoyi, Lagos, led by Commissioner of Police Bode Ojajuni.

The remand order was issued by Chief Magistrate A. K. Araba following a motion ex parte filed by Morufu Ajani Animashaun, a legal officer in the Force Legal/Prosecution Department.

The application, supported by an 18-paragraph affidavit deposed by Inspector Oyebisi Oni of Interpol, cited Sections 367 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and 306 of the Administration of Criminal Laws of Ogun State, 2017, requesting the suspects be remanded at the Oba Centre of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) pending the Ogun State Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) legal advice.

The case has been adjourned to February 27, 2026.

According to the affidavit, Interpol received a request on November 7, 2025, from the National Central Bureau (NCB), Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, regarding a case involving conspiracy, kidnapping, human trafficking, and extortion.

The complaint, lodged by Lengane Toyazoula, sought the rescue of a 23-year-old Burkinabe woman, Lengane Audrey, allegedly held captive by the suspects.

Following intelligence from the NCB, Interpol detectives were deployed to Abeokuta and traced the suspects to Harmony Estate, rescuing 16 victims, including 12 Ghanaians, three Burkinabe, one Togolese, and one Ivorian.

Investigations revealed that the suspects collected 1,869,000 CFA (approximately N4.79 million) as ransom, lured victims into Nigeria under the pretext of obtaining Canadian visas, and unlawfully detained them while extorting money from their families.

In a related development, the Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a medical doctor in Kwara State for allegedly transporting medical supplies from Sokoto to suspected kidnapping gangs in Kwara.

The suspect was intercepted at Jebba in Moro Local Council following intelligence linking him to a drug-delivery network servicing the criminal groups. Authorities say the arrest is part of ongoing efforts to disrupt the supply chains aiding armed gangs across the region.

The affidavit further noted that 12 of the rescued victims had been handed over to the Consular General of the Ghana High Commission on December 3, 2025, and emphasized that the remand order would serve the interest of justice.